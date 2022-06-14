SIX Hits Market Cap of $17.04 Million (SIX)

SIX (SIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIX has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $974,796.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SIX

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

