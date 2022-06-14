SJA Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,301,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,664,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,415,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 110,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,652. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

