SJA Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.64. 1,300,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.63 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.96 and a 200 day moving average of $440.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.