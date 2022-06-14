SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. 11,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
