SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $60.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.94.

SLG opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

