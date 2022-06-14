Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.53

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 16193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.
SMGZY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,620 ($19.66) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,775 ($21.54) in a report on Friday, May 20th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.
About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.