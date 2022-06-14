Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.53

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 16193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

SMGZY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,620 ($19.66) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 1,775 ($21.54) in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.