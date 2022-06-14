Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.35

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.35 and last traded at $112.89, with a volume of 79994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,454 shares of company stock worth $166,969,186 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

