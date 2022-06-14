SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

