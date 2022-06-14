South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SABK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. 11,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

