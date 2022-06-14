Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Decreases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,779,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,247 shares during the period. Lazard makes up 4.2% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 0.06% of Lazard worth $252,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lazard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

