Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Has $374.34 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 6.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned 0.55% of FedEx worth $374,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

Shares of FDX opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

