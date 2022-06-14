Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN trimmed its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,192,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861,507 shares during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust comprises 2.3% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned about 8.76% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $135,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 1,073,006 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 507,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

ESRT opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

