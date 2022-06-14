Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 2,494,386 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,494,386 shares during the quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,029,362 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $204,223,000 after acquiring an additional 790,755 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 196,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 97,810 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

