Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,128 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises 0.6% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $34,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

