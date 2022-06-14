Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.86

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 57086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

