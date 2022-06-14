SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,122,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

JNK stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 869,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

