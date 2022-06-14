Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 271,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 1.36% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $33.74.

