Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

