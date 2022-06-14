Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,297,000 after buying an additional 896,795 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after acquiring an additional 370,743 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,152,000 after acquiring an additional 233,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 898,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,019,000 after acquiring an additional 199,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.