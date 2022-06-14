Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,901,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 7.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

