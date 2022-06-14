Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.75

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.75 and last traded at $112.75, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.99.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £161 ($195.41) to £111.10 ($134.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

