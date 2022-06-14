Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $146.5-148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.37.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

