Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $146.5-148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.
NYSE:CXM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sprinklr (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.