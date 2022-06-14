Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.20)-$(0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $612-618 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.52 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.37.

CXM traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

