Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.37.

In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 21,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $273,574.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

