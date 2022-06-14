SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,252. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.89.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.