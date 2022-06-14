SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
