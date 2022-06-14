SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.45

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 151136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

Several research firms have commented on SSEZY. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.06) to GBX 2,200 ($26.70) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.49) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,440.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

