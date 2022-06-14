Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 739,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,665. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

