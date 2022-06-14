Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in May

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 739,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,665. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.