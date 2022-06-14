Standard Protocol Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $727,419.00 and approximately $426,129.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034699 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.