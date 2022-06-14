Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,187,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after buying an additional 771,403 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 196,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,570. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

