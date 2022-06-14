State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,242,080 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CSX were worth $71,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 186,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 109,890 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

