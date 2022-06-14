State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73,826 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Boeing worth $82,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

NYSE:BA opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $114.14 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

