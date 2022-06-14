State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $51.02 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,236 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $51,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its 200 day moving average is $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

