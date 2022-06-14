State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,413 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $58,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after acquiring an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $116,081,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,928.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 621,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,967,000 after purchasing an additional 600,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

NYSE:MMC opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.06 and a 200 day moving average of $161.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

