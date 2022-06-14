State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,167 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $65,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

