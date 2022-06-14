State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 146,676 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146,676 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $78,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

