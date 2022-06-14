State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 23,793 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,793 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of TransDigm Group worth $49,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,012,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,487,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $545.52 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $531.23 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $603.39 and its 200-day moving average is $622.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.