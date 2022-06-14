State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 64,382 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,382 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of American Tower worth $66,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $240.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

