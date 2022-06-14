State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 338,802 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

