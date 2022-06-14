Status Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Status has a total market cap of $94.35 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

