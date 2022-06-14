Step Finance (STEP) Price Down 27% Over Last Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $277,174.27 and $2.85 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00440585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00060036 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

