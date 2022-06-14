Stephen Ray Mitchell Sells 2,700 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VNDA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 373,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,588. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $533.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.60.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VNDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
