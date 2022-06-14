Stephen Ray Mitchell Sells 2,700 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 373,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,588. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $533.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.