StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

