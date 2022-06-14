StockNews.com Downgrades USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get USD Partners alerts:

NYSE USDP opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.