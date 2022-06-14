StockNews.com Lowers EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of EVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.
About EVI Industries
