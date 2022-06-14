StockNews.com Lowers EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of EVI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

About EVI Industries (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

