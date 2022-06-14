StockNews.com Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to “Buy”

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Investec cut National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.67.

National Grid stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. The company had a trading volume of 585,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,560. National Grid has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

