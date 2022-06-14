Stratos (STOS) Price Tops $0.18

Stratos (STOS) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. Stratos has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $355,591.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratos has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

