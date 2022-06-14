StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 90.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $48,223.48 and approximately $9.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001203 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 246.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,791,601,423 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.