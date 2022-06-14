Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.79.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.