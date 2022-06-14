Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) in the last few weeks:

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

6/9/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00.

6/8/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$50.00 to C$58.00.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$54.00.

5/12/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.96. 3,382,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,117,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$72.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96.

Get Suncor Energy Inc alerts:

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.4699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.