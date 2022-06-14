Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in May

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SEPGY stock remained flat at $$1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Superdry has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

